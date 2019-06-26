Services
ETHERINGTON-CRERAN FUNERAL HOME
700 Powell St.
Gloucester, NJ 08030
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Church of the Ascension
110 Sussex St.
Gloucester City, NJ
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Church of the Ascension
110 Sussex St.
Gloucester City, NJ
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Ascension
110 Sussex St.
Gloucester City, NJ
Janet T. Smith Obituary
Janet T. Smith

Gloucester City - On June 24, 2019 (nee Torpey) of Gloucester City, age 70. She was the beloved wife for 54 years of Wayne Smith, loving mother of Kimberly Driscoll (Joe), Christie Hall, Thomas Smith and dear sister of Michael Torpey (Marty). She is also the loving grandmother of Luke, Allison, Liam, Bridget, Riley, Tamlin and Connor. Janet was in the medical field for 38 years, 17 years as an RN. She was happiest spending time with her beloved grandchildren and family. Relatives and friends are invited to meet Thursday evening from 7:00 - 9:00 PM and again Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at the Church of the Ascension, 110 Sussex St., Gloucester City, NJ. Janet's funeral service will be held 11:00 AM at the Church. Interment will follow at Woodbury Memorial Park, West Deptford, NJ. In lieu of flowers her family has suggested memorial donations be made to the Church of the Ascension at the address above or the Gloucester High Alumni Assoc., c/o Wayne Smith, 408 Memorial Ave., Gloucester City, NJ 08030. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.etheringtonfh. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to ETHERINGTON-CRERAN FUNERAL HOME, GLOUCESTER CITY, NJ
Published in Courier-Post on June 26, 2019
