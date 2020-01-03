|
|
Janet T Tuttle
Cape May - Janet T Tuttle age 94, of N. Cape May, NJ and Spring Hill, Fl peacefully went home to be with her lord and savior on Sunday Dec. 22, 2019. Pre deceased by her husband Jack, and eldest son John. Janet is survived by her son Jeff and his wife Lynn, her son Steven and his children, and grandson David by eldest son John. Janet was born in Freeport, Pa. on Aug. 19, 1925. Her father David was a civil engineer, and mother Jessie was a teacher at a women's finishing school. After graduating high school in Freeport, Janet attended Penn State University receiving a BA in science/home economics. She was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority, involved in student government, and elected to the Mortar Board Honor Society. She met the love of her life, and husband to be on campus. They were married in 1949. Janet took a position at PSE+G as a home economist. She was soon drafted by Westinghouse to cover a 4 state area demonstrating new appliances to dealers, and teaching cooking classes in town hall meetings showcasing the new appliances. Janet turned down a corporate position at Westinghouse to retire and raise her 2 sons John and Jeff in the home they had built in Cherry Hill. When her sons entered their teen years, Janet accepted a position of Home Economics teacher at Beck Middle School in Cherry Hill. She was honored to be elected "Teacher of The Year"by her peers for a program she created opening a coffee shop/restaurant in her classroom with teachers and parents as patrons and her 8th grade students working all associated jobs, acquiring real life skills. Janet and Jack retired to N. Cape May in 1987 where they has 3 wonderful years together before the lord called Jack home in 1990. She spent her remaining years traveling to places on the globe she had dreamed about, with her dear friend Mary, Stayed active in her church, and spent time in Florida with Jeff and Lynn, the grand dogs(her baby's) and horses that she dearly loved. Janet loved all her friends and shared stories, thoughts, and feelings about them daily. She always put others needs ahead of her own, and loved the lord with all her heart. A memorial service will be held at Calvary Chapel Cape May, 596 Seashore Rd. Erma, NJ. on Saturday March 21, 2020.
Visitation will begin at 11am and the service will begin at noon. A luncheon will follow at same location. In lieu of flowers her wish was for a memorial donation to a .
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020