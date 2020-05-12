Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Janice A. Hansen


1954 - 2020
Janice A. Hansen Obituary
Janice A. Hansen

Camden - Janice A. Hansen, on May 9, 2020, of Camden, formerly of Runnemede. Age 66. Beloved daughter of the late Harry and Esther (nee Wenstrom) Hansen. Longtime partner of Von Lechner. Loving sister of Kathleen Schlosser (Jack), Eileen Doerner (Ernie) and Walter Hansen (Kathy). Also survived by nieces and nephews and their children. Services and interment private at the request of the family. Friends and family may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from May 12 to May 13, 2020
