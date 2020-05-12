|
Janice A. Hansen
Camden - Janice A. Hansen, on May 9, 2020, of Camden, formerly of Runnemede. Age 66. Beloved daughter of the late Harry and Esther (nee Wenstrom) Hansen. Longtime partner of Von Lechner. Loving sister of Kathleen Schlosser (Jack), Eileen Doerner (Ernie) and Walter Hansen (Kathy). Also survived by nieces and nephews and their children. Services and interment private at the request of the family. Friends and family may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from May 12 to May 13, 2020