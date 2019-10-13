|
|
Janice C. Poots (nee Carey)
Haddon Twp. - Jan passed away on September 30, 2019. Beloved wife of 67 years to Lyle B. Poots. Loving mother of Sandra Wallace (Doug), Cynthia Remington (Wayne) and Joyce Worthington (Bob). Dear sister of the late Robert Carey and Ken Carey. Devoted grandmother of 6. Proud great grandmother of 9. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Jan graduated from Haddonfield Memorial High School Class of 1948. She was a School Secretary in Haddon Twp. for over 25 years at both Jennings and Stoy Elementary Schools. Jan was member of the Westmont United Methodist Church for over 70 years, where she enjoyed playing the piano. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation Saturday, October 19th from 1:30 to 3 PM at Westmont United Methodist Church, 200 Emerald Ave., Westmont, NJ, followed by her Celebration of Life at 3 PM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory may be made to Westmont United Methodist Church. For online condolences please visit www.jacksonfh.net
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019