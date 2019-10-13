Services
Jackson Funeral Home - Westmont
308 Haddon Ave.
Haddon Township, NJ 08108
(856) 854-0670
For more information about
Janice Poots
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Westmont United Methodist Church
200 Emerald Ave.
Westmont, IL
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
3:00 PM
Westmont United Methodist Church
200 Emerald Ave.
Westmont, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Poots
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice C. (Carey) Poots


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janice C. (Carey) Poots Obituary
Janice C. Poots (nee Carey)

Haddon Twp. - Jan passed away on September 30, 2019. Beloved wife of 67 years to Lyle B. Poots. Loving mother of Sandra Wallace (Doug), Cynthia Remington (Wayne) and Joyce Worthington (Bob). Dear sister of the late Robert Carey and Ken Carey. Devoted grandmother of 6. Proud great grandmother of 9. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Jan graduated from Haddonfield Memorial High School Class of 1948. She was a School Secretary in Haddon Twp. for over 25 years at both Jennings and Stoy Elementary Schools. Jan was member of the Westmont United Methodist Church for over 70 years, where she enjoyed playing the piano. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation Saturday, October 19th from 1:30 to 3 PM at Westmont United Methodist Church, 200 Emerald Ave., Westmont, NJ, followed by her Celebration of Life at 3 PM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory may be made to Westmont United Methodist Church. For online condolences please visit www.jacksonfh.net
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now