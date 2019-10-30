|
|
Janice D. Bunn
Cherry Hill - (nee Schofield) Suddenly on October 29, 2019; of Cherry Hill, NJ. Age 81 years. Beloved wife of 43 years to Larry Bunn. Loving mother of Donna (Scott) Lowy of Westlake Village, CA, Andrew (Jennifer) Weiss of Tabernacle, NJ, Gregory (Francine) Weiss of Haddon Twp., NJ and Susan Weiss of Marlton, NJ. Devoted grandmother of Jared, Nola Jane, Emma Grace, Westley, Nicholas and Olivia. Dear sister of George, Robert, Richard and the late Arlene and Gerald. Beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Saturday 9:30 to 11:00 AM at the Collingswood Presbyterian Church, 30 Fern Ave., Collingswood, NJ. Celebration service will follow at 11:00 AM. Interment private.
To share memories and condolences please visit www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019