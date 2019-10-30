Services
Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Collingswood
820 Haddon Avenue
Collingswood, NJ 08108
(856) 854-0152
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Bunn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice D. Bunn


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janice D. Bunn Obituary
Janice D. Bunn

Cherry Hill - (nee Schofield) Suddenly on October 29, 2019; of Cherry Hill, NJ. Age 81 years. Beloved wife of 43 years to Larry Bunn. Loving mother of Donna (Scott) Lowy of Westlake Village, CA, Andrew (Jennifer) Weiss of Tabernacle, NJ, Gregory (Francine) Weiss of Haddon Twp., NJ and Susan Weiss of Marlton, NJ. Devoted grandmother of Jared, Nola Jane, Emma Grace, Westley, Nicholas and Olivia. Dear sister of George, Robert, Richard and the late Arlene and Gerald. Beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Saturday 9:30 to 11:00 AM at the Collingswood Presbyterian Church, 30 Fern Ave., Collingswood, NJ. Celebration service will follow at 11:00 AM. Interment private.

To share memories and condolences please visit www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -