Falco, Caruso, and Leonard Funeral Home
6600 N. Browning Rd.
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
(856) 665-0150
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Falco, Caruso, and Leonard Funeral Home
6600 N. Browning Rd.
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
3:00 PM
Falco, Caruso, and Leonard Funeral Home
6600 N. Browning Rd.
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
Camden - (nee Govans) On March 27, 2019; age 73.

Devoted mother of Garnet Grayson, Pamela Grayson-Baltimore, Lisa V. Allen, Winston Grayson, Deana Hamilton and the late Anthony Grayson. Dear sister of Zonia Adams, Angelique Carmichael, Monique Smith and the late Gerald and Thomas Adams. Loving grandmother of 13 and great grandmother of 8.

Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 2 to 3 PM at the Falco/Caruso & Leonard Pennsauken Funeral Home, 6600 N. Browning Road, where a Memorial Service will be held at 3 PM. Final disposition will take place privately. Info, condolences and guestbook at

www.carusocare.com
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 4, 2019
