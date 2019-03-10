|
Janice H. Egberts
formerly of Haddonfield - nee (Herrman); On March 8, 2019; Age 85; formerly of Haddonfield; Beloved wife of the late Rudolph Egberts, Jr.; Devoted mother of Rudy (Pat), Barry (Michele) and Herb (Laura); Loving grandmother of 8 and great-grandmother of 21.
Janice grew up in Haddonfield, is a Class of '51 graduate of HMHS and was on the class reunion committee. She also lived in Medford Lakes, Manahawkin and was a snowbird for 40 years in Pine Island, FL. While in FL Janice was the President of the Alden Pines Golf Course Assoc. and member of FISH, a FL service group. While in NJ, she was a member of the Square Circle Sportsman Club in Gibbsboro.
Janice's family will greet friends on Thursday, March 14th, at 6 PM at Birchfield Community Clubhouse, 1000 Birchfield Dr., Mt. Laurel, NJ 08054, where her Memorial Service will follow at 7 PM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Janice can be made to the , 325 Chestnut St., Suite 725, Philadelphia, PA 19106.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 10, 2019