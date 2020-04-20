Services
Davis and Wagner Funeral & Cremation Services
171 Delaware Street
Woodbury, NJ 08096
856-845-0043
Janice K. Human

Janice K. Human Obituary
Janice K. Human

Wilmington, DE - Janice K. Human (nee Colna), Janice K. Human (nee Colna), 82, of Wilmington, DE passed away on April 19, 2020. Janice was born in Woodbury and resided in Mullica Hill before moving to Delaware. For many years she worked as a shipping clerk at the DuPont Repauno Plant. Family meant everything to her, it was her passion; her grandchildren and great grandchildren gave her incredible pride and joy; she loved hosting family events and traveling with family & friends. She enjoyed being an Officer at Lake Gilman and Girl Scout Leader.

Janice was predeceased by her husband William. She is survived by her daughter Donna Guilfoy of Pitman; 2 sons William Carll of Wilmington & Edward George (Heidi) of Newark, DE; 6 grandchildren Jessica Human, Christopher Human, Matthew (Nicole) Guilfoy, Kimberly Elsaleh, Candace (JJ) Mitchell & Samantha Human and 2 great grandsons Aiden & Maxwell.

Private services under the direction of DAVIS & WAGNER FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES Woodbury, NJ. Interment Eglington Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to at . Memories & condolences shared at daviswagner.com
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020
