Janice M. Burke
1962 - 2020
Janice M. Burke

Maple Shade - age 57 years, passed away peacefully on September 13, 2020.

Beloved significant other of Ray Lopez; Loving mother of Jennifer Mealey, Kim Whalen, Anthony Demiani and Amanda (Marvin) Miller; Cherished grandmother of Arc Angel, Joseph, Ayden, Alex, Colton, Isabel and Abigail; Dear sister of Joann MacDougall, Ronald Burke, Ralph Burke, Robert Burke and the late Richard Burke.

Janice truly loved her grandchildren with her entire heart, they were her world. She will be remembered as a person who always put others first.

Relatives & friends are invited to the Visitation & Funeral on Monday, September 21, 2020 from 9-11 AM at the Falco, Caruso & Leonard Pennsauken Funeral Home, 6600 Browning Road, where a Funeral Service will be celebrated at 11 AM. Interment will follow at Arlington Cemetery in Pennsauken. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society, 1626 Locust St. Philadelphia, PA 19103. Info, condolences and guestbook at www.carusocare.com. Due to Covid restrictions, we ask that you limit your stay so others may enter the building to pay their respects.




Published in Courier Post from Sep. 15 to Sep. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Falco, Caruso, and Leonard Funeral Home
6600 N. Browning Rd.
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
(856) 665-0150
