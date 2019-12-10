|
|
Jarrett Lee Erhart
Berlin - ERHART, Jarrett Lee, of Berlin NJ died suddenly and tragically on December 5, 2019. Age 27. Although his time here was far too short, he was cherished by many. He was married to the love of his life, Emily M. Erhart (nee Norbury). He was loved like he was their own by Emily's family; his mother in law, Shelly Norbury, his father in law, Michael Norbury, his sisters in law, Alyssa and Holly Norbury and Emily's grandmother, Nancy Moos. He is also survived by Deborah Cassaday, Shad Erhart Sr., and Shad Erhart Jr. He will be dearly missed by the Norbury, Moos, Childs, Erhart and Cassaday families.
Jarrett was a 2012 graduate of Williamstown High School where he was a member of the ROTC. After high school, he proudly went on to enlist in the United States Marine Corps. He served a tour in Afghanistan and a tour in Iraq. Following his honorable discharge, he returned home to his wife and graduated from electrical school. Since 2016, he and Emily lived in Astoria, New York where he worked for Amtrak. Jarrett loved drinking coffee, playing video games, and watching football. Most of all he loved to share life with Emily. They made the most of the years they had by traveling and seeing the world through each other's eyes. They cherished their many silly inside jokes and cozy weekends at home together. They were a constant source of love and support for each other, and Jarrett will be missed deeply and immeasurably by his wife.
Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation on Saturday December 14, 2019 from 9-11am at the Christ Community Church 325 East Linden Avenue Lindenwold where a celebration of life will be held at 11am Saturday.
Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jarrett's memory to S.O.S. Ride Home - the service organization that often picked up and reunited Jarrett and Emily while he was stationed in Twentynine Palms, California. https://sosride.org/donate/
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019