Jason Koch
Bristol, PA - On Monday May 6, 2019 our beloved son, Jason, lost his long battle and passed away at his home in Bristol PA. He was 43 years old. He was a talented artist and tattoo artist and he has left a large legacy with many, many people with his work. Jason is survived by his parents, Elizabeth and Kenneth Koch, his siblings Matthew and Melissa (Barnes) and husband Shannon, their daughters Kailee and Camryn, his grandmother Evelyn Koch, many aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, and his loving partner, Heather Monte and her daughter, Meadow, with whom he had a very special relationship. Jason attended Rowan University and the Philadelphia College of Art. He enjoyed snowboarding, traveling, reading, outdoor activities and most of all, his artwork. Jason was a spiritual person who loved people, and was loved by all he touched. He will be missed by all who knew him. A Memorial Service will be held Monday, May 13, 2019 from 6 to 8 PM at JACKSON FUNERAL HOME, 308 Haddon Avenue, Haddon Township NJ, a memorial service will follow at 8 PM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to the Salvation Army USA @ www.salvationarmyusa.org/usn/
Published in Courier-Post from May 10 to May 11, 2019
