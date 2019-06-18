|
|
Jason H. Lodge
Turnersville - Jason H. Lodge, age 47, on June 14, 2019. Loving son of Herbert S. of Turnersville and the late Anna E. (nee Hallof). Devoted spouse of Dawn (nee Lynch). Brother of Keith Lodge (Mary) of Glassboro and Michael Harrington of Plainsboro. Cherished uncle and god father of Harper Catherine. Jason leaves behind many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Jason devoted his life to his family and was the glue that held everyone together. He enjoyed boating and the shore.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Viewing on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM at Holy Angels Parish at St. Matthew's Church, 4th St. & Monument Ave., National Park, NJ 08063. Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 AM at St. Matthew's Church. Interment private. Arrangements entrusted to BOUCHER FUNERAL HOME, Deptford. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to K.I.S.S Club, 818 N. Broad St., Woodbury, NJ 08096. For directions, to sign online guest book and to view Jason's Video Tribute visit www.boucherfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from June 18 to June 19, 2019