Jason M. Todd
Audubon - Music speaks where words fail and family is like music. There are high notes and low notes but always a good song. Jason M. Todd was an accomplished musician and guitar player. He was an old soul of sorts that appeared to be a modern day hippie. He was kind, intelligent and silly. Always willing to lend a hand. Blessed are the pure in heart for they will see God. On Wednesday February 5, 2020, fare you well Jason. He unexpectedly left this broke-down palace after just 39 short years and went to a place that must be pretty nice.
Jason spent his formative years in Oaklyn and graduated from Collingswood High School, class of 1998. Jason followed the music and legacy of the Grateful Dead. He held his spirituality close and worked hard as a roofer.
Blessed are those who mourn. For they will be comforted. Jason is the beloved son of Charles and Patricia (nee Stehm) Todd, Jr. He is the dear brother and best friend of Kristin & her husband Joseph Merryfield and was predeceased by his sister Heather. Jason is also survived and will be sadly missed by his paternal grandmother Diane Todd, his loving companion Kristel Brockner, Amy Barton, many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Relatives, friends and neighbors are invited to join the Todd family and share their heartfelt stories on Thursday morning between 11:00 am and 1:00 pm at Creran Celebration Etherington & Creran Funeral Homes 400 White Horse Pike, Oaklyn where a memorial service will begin at 1:00 pm. Interment will be private. To share a heartfelt memory, please visit www.crerancelebration.com #crerancelebration #heartfelt
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2020