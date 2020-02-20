|
Jason Paul Jordan
Jason Paul Jordan, beloved by many and by God, passed away on February 17, 2020.
Jason was a simple man. His love for music, corny jokes, chips & salsa, and chocolate peanut butter ice cream was only championed by his love for his wife and daughters. His gentle nature connected him well to babies, animals, the elderly, and those who were in need of a friend. He was curious and adventurous and loved sharing new things he discovered. His jokes were corny and abundant, especially his "dad jokes". He was talented with the guitar and piano, and his amazing voice ranged from lullabies to screaming along to the best rock songs. He remains undefeated in karaoke.
Jason will be forever remembered by the love of his life, Nicole, and his precious daughters, Jacinda and Jayla. He will be lovingly remembered by his mother, Sylvia; his sisters Jennifer (CJ), Cortney, Kayla, and Klara; his stepmother, Laura; his grandmother, Ruth; his nephew, Brody; his nieces, Marley and Lily; his parents-in-law, John and Pete; his brothers-in-law, Joe (Jen) and John; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Steven.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. at Circle of Hope located at 3800 Marlton Pike, Pennsauken.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020