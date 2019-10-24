|
Jason William Stell
Magnolia - Jason William Stell, on October 23, 2019, of Magnolia, formerly of Runnemede. Age 42. Beloved father of Alissa Reigel-Stell and Seth Stell. Loving son of Linda Stell (nee McNally) and the late Bryan Stell. Dear brother of Desiree Stell. Fiance' of Kimberly Murphy. Also survived by many other loving family members. Jason was an electrician for Gavin Electric in Philadelphia. There will be a viewing from 2 to 4pm Sunday afternoon at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Service 4pm at the funeral home. Interment private. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations may be made by visiting: https://www.gofundme.com/f/stell-children-education-fund. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019