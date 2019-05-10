|
Javier Roman
Camden - Javier Roman Sr. 53 of Camden, N.J. passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on April 28, 2019. Friends and family are invited to attend funeral services; Viewing Friday May 10th, 2019; 6 pm - 8 pm @ May Funeral Home 1001 S. 4th St., Camden N.J. Viewing - May 11th, 2019; Tabernacle of Faith, 115 N. 5th St., Camden, N.J. 8 a.m. - 10 a.m. service 10 a.m. Interment Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson, N.J. The family has request in lieu of flowers please send donations to: www.mayfuneralhomes.com
Published in Courier-Post on May 10, 2019