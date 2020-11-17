1/
Jay A. McDonnell
1935 - 2020
Jay A. McDonnell

Mullica Hill - Jay A. McDonnell, age 85 of Mullica Hill passed away November 4, 2020 at home with his loving family by his side. He is survived by: his wife of 52 years, Kathleen nee Massey; his daughter, Christine (Michael) Lanzalotti of Williamstown, Son, Michael of Gloucester Township; grandsons, Jake and Tyler McDonnell; his brothers, Bruce (Betty), Gary (Marianne), and sisters, Diane (the late Paul) Gable and Nancy (the late Tom) Dunn. He was predeceased by his brother, Wayne (Margot) McDonnell and is survived by many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation 10:00-11:15a.m. Friday, November 20, 2020 at St. Agnes R.C. Church, 701 Little Gloucester Road, Blackwood NJ where a Memorial Mass will follow 11:30a.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to: Samaritan Hospice, 3906 Church Road, Mt. Laurel, NJ 08054-1108 or support children's cancer research at www.chop.edu/giving. Arrangements by EVOY-BANASZ FUNERAL HOME, Haddon Heights, NJ.




Published in Courier Post from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
10:00 - 11:15 AM
St. Agnes R.C. Church
NOV
20
Memorial Mass
11:30 AM
St. Agnes R.C. Church
