Jay Dezenhall Obituary
Age 83, passed away on May 19, 2020. He was the husband of the late Sondra Byer Dezenhall, father of Eric (Donna) Dezenhall and Susan (Benny) Schwartz; grandfather of Alessandra de Botton Pitkow (Joey), Ariel de Botton, Claudia de Botton (AJ), Eva (Dani) Schwartz Kaye, Stuart (Meghan) Dezenhall and Eliza Dezenhall; great-grandfather of Lincoln Dezenhall; and brother of the late Mervin Dezenhall and Beverly Hersh. Raised in Trenton and Camden, New Jersey, he was a lifelong resident of Cherry Hill where he was an investment advisor for almost sixty years. Services were held in private at Crescent Memorial Park. Contributions in Jay's memory can be made to the , , or Alzheimer's-related causes.
Published in Courier-Post from May 20 to May 22, 2020
