Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
For more information about
Jay Stillman
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Jay Stillman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jay L. Stillman Sr.


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jay L. Stillman Sr. Obituary
Jay L. Stillman, Sr.

Mt. Ephraim - Jay L. Stillman, Sr., suddenly on March 13, 2019, of Mt. Ephraim; formerly of Audubon. Age 83. Beloved husband of the late Cecile "Cookie" Stillman (nee Montpelier). Devoted father of Cheryl Ferrick (Bruce), Jay Stillman Jr. (Jamie), and Timothy Stillman (Helen). Loving Poppy of Gregory, Stephanie, Kristen, Monica, Chelsea, and Amber and great grandpop of Will, Tyler, Zoey, Emma, Kyle, Nathan, Jade, Wade, and Logan. Dear brother of William Stillman, Ruth Stillman, Joan Stillman (Harry), and Ethel Raymond (Ed). Preceded in death by five siblings Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Jay was a lifetime member of the Mt. Ephraim Democrat Club, as well as a member of Crescent Park VFW Post 9563 in Bellmawr, American Legion Post 84 in Oaklyn, and American Legion Post 281 Stetser-Lamartine in Glendora. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now