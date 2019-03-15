|
Jay L. Stillman, Sr.
Mt. Ephraim - Jay L. Stillman, Sr., suddenly on March 13, 2019, of Mt. Ephraim; formerly of Audubon. Age 83. Beloved husband of the late Cecile "Cookie" Stillman (nee Montpelier). Devoted father of Cheryl Ferrick (Bruce), Jay Stillman Jr. (Jamie), and Timothy Stillman (Helen). Loving Poppy of Gregory, Stephanie, Kristen, Monica, Chelsea, and Amber and great grandpop of Will, Tyler, Zoey, Emma, Kyle, Nathan, Jade, Wade, and Logan. Dear brother of William Stillman, Ruth Stillman, Joan Stillman (Harry), and Ethel Raymond (Ed). Preceded in death by five siblings Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Jay was a lifetime member of the Mt. Ephraim Democrat Club, as well as a member of Crescent Park VFW Post 9563 in Bellmawr, American Legion Post 84 in Oaklyn, and American Legion Post 281 Stetser-Lamartine in Glendora. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 15, 2019