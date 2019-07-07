|
Jayne B. (nee Walston) Farkas
Oaklyn - On July 4, 2019, of Oaklyn, NJ. Age 65 years. Beloved wife of John "Jack" Farkas. Loving mother of John (Alison), Richard and Tracey Farkas. Cherished grandmother of Peyton and Maci. Jayne was predeceased by her loving parents Bill and Ella Walston, and dear sister Lynne Langstaffe. She is also survived by her loving mother in law Violet Farkas (late Alexander), dear sister in laws Theresa Wisner (Rev. Steve) and Judy Lamborn and many loving nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews as well. Jayne was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She will be sadly missed by many. Relatives and friends are invited to meet Wednesday July 10th from 9:00 to 11:00am at the CRERAN FUNERAL HOME 400 White Horse Pike, Oaklyn, NJ. A memorial service will be held 11:00am at the Funeral Home. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers the family has requested memorial donations in Jayne's name be made to either St. John Of God School, 1145 Delsea Drive, Westville, NJ 08093 or the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 West 44th Street, Suite 609, New York, NY 10036 or at www.bcrf.org Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.creranfh.com
Published in Courier-Post on July 7, 2019