Services
Creran Funeral Home
400 White Horse Pike
Oaklyn, NJ 08107
856-854-2846
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Creran Funeral Home
400 White Horse Pike
Oaklyn, NJ 08107
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Creran Funeral Home
400 White Horse Pike
Oaklyn, NJ 08107
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Creran Funeral Home
400 White Horse Pike
Oaklyn, NJ 08107
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jayne Farkas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jayne B. (Walston) Farkas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jayne B. (Walston) Farkas Obituary
Jayne B. (nee Walston) Farkas

Oaklyn - On July 4, 2019, of Oaklyn, NJ. Age 65 years. Beloved wife of John "Jack" Farkas. Loving mother of John (Alison), Richard and Tracey Farkas. Cherished grandmother of Peyton and Maci. Jayne was predeceased by her loving parents Bill and Ella Walston, and dear sister Lynne Langstaffe. She is also survived by her loving mother in law Violet Farkas (late Alexander), dear sister in laws Theresa Wisner (Rev. Steve) and Judy Lamborn and many loving nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews as well. Jayne was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She will be sadly missed by many. Relatives and friends are invited to meet Wednesday July 10th from 9:00 to 11:00am at the CRERAN FUNERAL HOME 400 White Horse Pike, Oaklyn, NJ. A memorial service will be held 11:00am at the Funeral Home. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers the family has requested memorial donations in Jayne's name be made to either St. John Of God School, 1145 Delsea Drive, Westville, NJ 08093 or the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 West 44th Street, Suite 609, New York, NY 10036 or at www.bcrf.org Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.creranfh.com
Published in Courier-Post on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now