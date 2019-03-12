Services
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
9:30 AM
Jayne H. Petrovich (nee Heffernan)

Marlton - Jayne H. Petrovich (nee Heffernan) of Marlton, NJ (formerly of Putnam Valley, NY), On March 9, 2019 was reunited with her beloved late husband George and late daughter-in-law Kathleen. She is survived by her son, Richard (Louise), grandchildren Christopher, Katie (Damon), Jennifer (Bill), Alexis and Nicole and great grandchildren Matthew, Kaitlyn and Charlotte. All through her life, she adopted bonus family that she treated like her own. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing Thursday evening 5 to 8pm in the Schetter Funeral Home 304 West Marlton Pike, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002, and Friday morning 8 to 9am in the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial Friday 9:30am in Christ Our Light Church 402 N. Kings Highway, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Interment Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, Sleepy Hollow , NY. In lieu of flowers, the family strongly suggests, donations be made to Voorhees Animal Orphanage, 419 Cooper Rd., Voorhees Twp., NJ 08043. Please visit schetterfh.com to view and send condolences to the family.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 12, 2019
