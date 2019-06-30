|
|
Jayne M. Lohbauer
Pennsauken - JAYNE M. LOHBAUER (nee Carrigan) of Pennsauken passed peacefully on June 3, 2019.
Born on November 22, 1926 to James and Sarah Carrigan, she was raised in Woodbury Heights, NJ. Trained as a nurse at Cooper Hospital, she worked there and later at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Jayne was active in the American Legion Auxiliary performing in musicals at their hall in Collingswood. She loved to sing harmony and was active in the choir at St. Luke's Lutheran Church. She was also a den mother and a volunteer caregiver and later retired to the Gretna Springs community in Manheim, PA. In 2002 she moved to Pennsauken, where she remained until her death. Those who knew Jayne will always remember her quick and easy laughter, her love of Irish songs, her joy in the humor of a good story, and her belief that no problem was ever so great that it could not be overcome with love.
Jayne was predeceased by her beloved husband Ervin, her sisters Adele and Claudia, and brothers James and Samuel. She is survived by her sons Mark (Anna) and Paul (Ginny) Lohbauer; her grandchildren Erika (Christa); Ryan (Jinah); Scott (Vanessa); and Kirk; her great-grandchildren Tori and Christopher; by Paul and Ginny's daughter Lauren (Bob McAllister) and their children Cian and Alia; by her nephews Richard Carrigan, Kurt Koehler (Leslie) and their children Erin, Evan, and Emma; and by her niece, Kate Koehler (Rick Skinner).
Friends and family are invited to celebrate Jayne's life on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Merchantville Country Club, 501 Chapel Avenue West, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Jayne's name to either The Humane Society of the United States humanesociety.org or the World Wildlife Fund worldwildlife.org.
Published in Courier-Post on June 30, 2019