Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Jean Ann Reese Obituary
Jean Ann Reese

Lindenwold - On May 11, 2020, Jean (nee Durges), age 86. Beloved wife of the late Clarence "Bud" Reese. Survived by her children Pat (Dave) Todd, Susan (Paul) Barrett, Hall Conley, Thomas Conley, and Judith Conley (Mark Baliski); 3 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren. Cremation was held privately. A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a future date under the direction of the ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, Clementon, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the , 3 Eves Dr., Suite 310, Marlton, NJ 08053. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from May 12 to May 13, 2020
