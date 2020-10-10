Jean BaileyMt. Laurel, Formerly of Cherry Hill - (nee Persechino) On October 8, 2020; age 91 years.Beloved wife of the late Robert R. Bailey; Devoted mother of Robert R., Jeff (Cathie) and David W. (Theresa Bailey; Dear sister of Rita Rizio and Ann Carcione and the late Jenny Howlett, Marion Neri Jones, Mary Angelastro, Rose Marconi, Josephine Persechino, Betty Pizzutto, and Fred Persechino; Loving grandmother of 8 and great grandmother of 5.Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation and Funeral on Wednesday from 8:30 to 10 AM at the Falco/Caruso & Leonard Pennsauken Funeral Home, 6600 N. Browning Road. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM at the Church of St. John Neumann, 560 Walton Ave. in Mt. Laurel. Interment will follow at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery in Arneytown. Info, condolences and guestbook at