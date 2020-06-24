Jean H. Miller



Jean H. Miller was born on October 18,1931 to Marion and Martha Hardy in Riverton, NJ and was one of five children. She attended Palmyra High School and graduated National Honor Society. She was a legal secretary for the Honorable Robert Burke Johnson. She attended Rutgers University



in Camden and got her BA in English. Jean taught for 25 years in the Moorestown Public School System grades 7 through 10.



She was involved in her church activities at the Chapel of Annunciation in Lawnside, NJ and later at Grace Episcopal Church in Magnolia. She was a platinum member of the Atlantic City Links, Inc. a service organization. Jean enjoyed reading and gardening and always had a lovely yard.



In June of 1950, Jean met the love of her life, Harold Miller and they married one year later, Two children were born of this union Harold A Miller,3rd(deceased) and Robin Miller. She was a devoted wife for over 65 years until the time of his passing, She loved and was devoted to her family including her three granddaughters and great grandchildren. She often visited her oldest granddaughter in Florida.



Jean is survived by her daughter Robin J Miller, 3 granddaughters, Kristin Przybyszewski (Kevin), Kelley Pellegatto(Brian),and Lauren Miller, two great grandsons and a great granddaughter. She is also survived by a devoted godson, James K, Aikins ,abrother Wilbur Hardy and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many longtime friends, Services are private by the Carl Miller Funeral Home in Camden, NJ. Jean Passed away on June 19, 2020.









