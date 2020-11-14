1/1
Jean Liberto
1928 - 2020
Jean Liberto

Blue Anchor - Jean R. Liberto (nee Sirolli) age 92 of Blue Anchor, NJ passed away peacefully Friday November 13, 2020 at the Samaritan Hospice in Voorhees, NJ. Born in Elm, NJ she was a lifelong area resident and graduated from Lower Camden Co. Reg. High School. Jean along with being mother to her three girls was also involved in the farm owned by her husband and his brother. Jean also worked at the Elm dress shop and National Garment in Hammonton. Jean was also a seamstress for her girls as they grew up. She was a woman of faith and very involved in St. Lucy's Church and the BVM Sodality of St. Lucy's and a member of St. Mary's Church in Malaga which she sorely missed when closed. After leaving the shops, Jean ran Eddy and Ray's roadside stand in Blue Anchor until closing. She loved her plants especially her African Violets and Orchids. Spending time with her grandchildren, great grandchild and family brought her so much pleasure in life. She is predeceased by her husband Raymond Liberto and parents Daniel and Rose Sirolli. Jean is survived by her three loving daughters Louise Brimfield (Ronald) of Williamstown, NJ, Bernadette Druding (William) of Blue Anchor, NJ and Jean R. Weiss (Harold) of New York City and West Palm Beach, FL. A devoted grandmother to Renee Gawlinski (Matt), Lindsey Fandozzi (Steve) and Raymond, loving Great Grandmother of Mary Jean Fandozzi and two sisters Gloria Conner of Blue Anchor, NJ and Midge Scardino of Hammonton, and her many nephews and nieces. The family would like to extend their thanks to Jeanette, Lola and Comfort who helped to take care of their mother and to the wonderful staff of the in-patient and out-patient staff of Samaritan Hospice who took such wonderful care of her. Their kindness and support were greatly appreciated. Family and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday 11:00am at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish St. Joseph Church 3rd & French Streets Hammonton, NJ.Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Blue Anchor, NJ. Donations may be made to Samaritan Gift Processing Center P.O. Box 71425 Phila. PA 19176-1425 or Temple Beth-Ell 2815 North Flagler Dr. West Palm Beach, FL 33407. www.marinellafuneralhome.com.




Published in Courier Post from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish St. Joseph Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Marinella Funeral Home
102 N. 3rd
Hammonton, NJ 08037
(609) 561-1311
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
