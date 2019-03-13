|
|
Jean M. Hillman
Gibbsboro, NJ - (nee Nearhoof) On March 12, 2019, formerly a resident of Cherry Hill and Vincentown; wife of the late Oscar D., Jr.; Beloved mother of Richard O. (Joann) of Gibbsboro, Patricia J. Crowley (Matthew) of Gibbsboro and the late James A.; Dear mother-in-law of Dianne Hillman; Loving grandmother of 6: Debbie & Katie Hillman, Daniel & Lori Hillman and Steven & Brian Crowley and great-grandmother of 7: Brynn, Jackson, Dylan, Dalton, Corrine, Parker & Owen.
Jean was a bus driver for 40 years, worked at the Midlantic Bank in Haddonfield, and was a member of the Haddonfield Grange Club. Jean's pride and joys of her life were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Hillman's family will receive friends on Friday, March 14th from 6-8 PM at Kain-Murphy Funeral Services, 15 West End Ave., Haddonfield, NJ, where her funeral service will be held on Sat. March 15th at 1 PM. Interment, Colestown Cem., Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in honor of Mrs. Hillman to the , 1626 Locust St., Philadelphia, PA 19103.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019