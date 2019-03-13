Services
Kain-Murphy Funeral Services
15 West End Avenue
Haddonfield, NJ 08033
856-429-1945
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Hillman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean M. Hillman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jean M. Hillman Obituary
Jean M. Hillman

Gibbsboro, NJ - (nee Nearhoof) On March 12, 2019, formerly a resident of Cherry Hill and Vincentown; wife of the late Oscar D., Jr.; Beloved mother of Richard O. (Joann) of Gibbsboro, Patricia J. Crowley (Matthew) of Gibbsboro and the late James A.; Dear mother-in-law of Dianne Hillman; Loving grandmother of 6: Debbie & Katie Hillman, Daniel & Lori Hillman and Steven & Brian Crowley and great-grandmother of 7: Brynn, Jackson, Dylan, Dalton, Corrine, Parker & Owen.

Jean was a bus driver for 40 years, worked at the Midlantic Bank in Haddonfield, and was a member of the Haddonfield Grange Club. Jean's pride and joys of her life were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Hillman's family will receive friends on Friday, March 14th from 6-8 PM at Kain-Murphy Funeral Services, 15 West End Ave., Haddonfield, NJ, where her funeral service will be held on Sat. March 15th at 1 PM. Interment, Colestown Cem., Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in honor of Mrs. Hillman to the , 1626 Locust St., Philadelphia, PA 19103.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now