Jean M. Schneider
Jean M. Schneider

Berlin - On August 21, 2020, Jean M. (nee Batterson), age 91, passed away at Lions Gate in Voorhees. Born in Tabernacle, Jean has been a longtime resident of Berlin where she operated the White Horse Bartending School since 1986 and prior, Jean's Beauty Shop.

Jean was predeceased by her husband, William J. Schneider along with her infant daughter, Mindy Cheryl. She is lovingly survived by her three daughters, Jacquelyn Denise Trueland, Nancy Melayne Simpson (Husband, David) and Susan G. Schneider; her two grandsons, Michael Simpson and Justin Trueland (Wife, Jen); her brother, George Elmer Batterson (Wife, Joann); her nephew, Elmer Batterson (Wife, Bonnie). You taught us, guided us, loved us, cheered our victories and caught us when we fell. You were the best mom and we were blessed.

Funeral services and interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made in memory of Jean M Schneider to the American Heart Association (www.heart.org). Arrangements HEALEY FUNERAL HOME.




Published in Courier Post from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Healey Funeral Home - Cherry Hill
1816 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003
(856) 428-8222
