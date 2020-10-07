Jean M. Walter-Franzen
Formerly of Collingswood & Haddon Twp. - Jean Franzen (nee Mahaffie), age 97, passed away on October 2, 2020, after a life well lived. A long time resident of Collingswood, then Haddon Twp., and finally Woolwich Twp. A day didn't go by without her having a bowl of ice cream.
She was the mother of Diane Walter, Chick (Sandy) Walter, Doug (Gail) Walter, and Nancy (Bill) Elder. In addition to raising four children, she was an Executive Secretary at RCA in Camden, Cherry Hill, and Pennsauken before retiring. Jean was the grandmother of Holly Aglialoro and Justin (Valerie) Aglialoro, Mike (Kate) Walter and Ally Walter. Her great grandchildren are Grace, Caroline, and Charlotte Aglialoro of Woolwich, and Zeke Walter.
Mrs. Franzen was pre-deceased by husbands Charles A. Walter, Jr. and Frank L. Franzen, Jr. She was a proud graduate of Collingswood High School (1940), a member of the Episcopal Church, numerous bridge clubs including the Forty Club, also the Haddonfield Fortnightly, Ann Whitall Chapter of DAR, and the Collingswood-Haddonfield Chapter, Order of the Eastern Star.
Interment was private at Harleigh Cemetery, Camden. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children
in Philadelphia, or the charity of your choice
.