1/
Jean Marie Doughy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean Marie Doughy

Pitman - Jean Marie Doughy (nee Joyce), age 84, died on August 20, 2020 at her home in Pitman. Born and raised in Pitman, Jean graduated from Pitman High School in 1954. Jean was a Mortgage Loan Manager for Gloucester County Federal Savings and Loan for many years. She was an avid reader, enjoyed traveling and loved all animals.

Predeceased by her husband Earl Russell Doughty, she is survived by her children Michael R., Andrea J. and sisters Anita Holland and Barbara Joyce.

Services private at the convenience of the family. Those desiring may make a contribution to the Gloucester County Animal Shelter, 1200 Delsea Dr, Clayton, NJ 080312. Memories may be shared at www.kelleyfhpitman.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved