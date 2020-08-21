Jean Marie Doughy
Pitman - Jean Marie Doughy (nee Joyce), age 84, died on August 20, 2020 at her home in Pitman. Born and raised in Pitman, Jean graduated from Pitman High School in 1954. Jean was a Mortgage Loan Manager for Gloucester County Federal Savings and Loan for many years. She was an avid reader, enjoyed traveling and loved all animals.
Predeceased by her husband Earl Russell Doughty, she is survived by her children Michael R., Andrea J. and sisters Anita Holland and Barbara Joyce.
Services private at the convenience of the family. Those desiring may make a contribution to the Gloucester County Animal Shelter, 1200 Delsea Dr, Clayton, NJ 080312. Memories may be shared at www.kelleyfhpitman.com
