Jean N. DiNunzio
Mt. Laurel formerly of Pennsauken - (nee Mattia) age 80 years, passed away peacefully on April 10, 2019. Beloved wife of James L. for 61 years. Devoted mother of Therese Mancini and her husband Michael, Angela Wheeler and her husband Bill, Thomas DiNunzio and his wife Jacqueline, Robert DiNunzio and his wife Lynne and Vincent Scola and his wife Jean. Loving grandmother of 13 and great grandmother of 11.
After retirement, Jean moved to Holiday Village in Mt. Laurel with her husband Jim. She loved her family and grandchildren and was devoted to her church. Jean also enjoyed cooking and baking.
Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation and Funeral on Monday from 10 AM at Mary, Queen of All Saints Parish, Church of St. Cecilia 4824 Camden Ave in Pennsauken, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM. Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Cherry Hill. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Drive Suite 300 Marlton, NJ 08053. Info, condolences and guestbook at www.carusocare.com
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019