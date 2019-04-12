Services
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Mary, Queen of All Saints Parish, Church of St. Cecilia
4824 Camden Ave
Pennsauken, NJ
View Map
Send Flowers
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Mary, Queen of All Saints Parish, Church of St. Cecilia
4824 Camden Ave
Pennsauken, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean DiNunzio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean N. DiNunzio


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jean N. DiNunzio Obituary
Jean N. DiNunzio

Mt. Laurel formerly of Pennsauken - (nee Mattia) age 80 years, passed away peacefully on April 10, 2019. Beloved wife of James L. for 61 years. Devoted mother of Therese Mancini and her husband Michael, Angela Wheeler and her husband Bill, Thomas DiNunzio and his wife Jacqueline, Robert DiNunzio and his wife Lynne and Vincent Scola and his wife Jean. Loving grandmother of 13 and great grandmother of 11.

After retirement, Jean moved to Holiday Village in Mt. Laurel with her husband Jim. She loved her family and grandchildren and was devoted to her church. Jean also enjoyed cooking and baking.

Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation and Funeral on Monday from 10 AM at Mary, Queen of All Saints Parish, Church of St. Cecilia 4824 Camden Ave in Pennsauken, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM. Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Cherry Hill. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Drive Suite 300 Marlton, NJ 08053. Info, condolences and guestbook at www.carusocare.com
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.