|
|
Jean Narrow
Cherry Hill - Wife of the late Milton Narrow. Mother of Sheldon (Judi Dickman- Narrow) Narrow and Eve (Dr. Sam Tilonsky) Narrow. Grandmother of Tova (Alex Spizler) Narrow Spizler, Avi (Atara Tilonsky) Narrow- Tilonsky and Miriam (Elie) Bashevkin. Great grandmother of Mayer, Goldy, Ziv and Eitan. Relatives and friends are invited Monday beginning 11:30 am to
PLATT MEMORIAL
CHAPELS, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ
where funeral services will begin promptly at 12:00 noon. Int. Crescent Memorial Park. Shiva will be strictly private. Contributions can be made to the Jewish War Veterans Post 126, P.O. Box 181, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003or MD Anderson Cancer Center, www.cooperhealth.org.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 19, 2019