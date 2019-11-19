|
Jean Phyllis Beck
Medford - Jean Phyllis Beck, 77, of Medford, NJ, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at home surrounded by her family.
Born in Camden, NJ, Jean resided in Medford since 1972. She retired as a receptionist at the Medford Care Center in Medford. Jean was a parishioner at St. Mary of the Lakes R.C. Church in Medford. She enjoyed instant lottery tickets and trips to the casino. Jean loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Harold "Harry" F. Beck; five children, Donna Mitcham, Harry Beck (Maria), Diane Beauchamp (David), Dawn Amos (Harry), and Michael Beck (Kelly); her daughter-in-law, Dawn Wawrzniak; her sister, Diane Moffa (Bill); 11 grandchildren, Michael, Matthew, Erik, Max, Nick, Harry, Sammy, Derek, Aaron, Aiden and Alyssa; one great granddaughter on the way; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends may greet the family on Saturday, November 23, 2019, from 10-11AM, at the Mathis Funeral Home, 58 N. Main St., Medford, NJ. A Memorial Service will follow at 11AM, at the funeral home.
Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jean's memory to the Voorhees Animal Orphanage, 419 Cooper Rd., Voorhees, NJ 08043.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019