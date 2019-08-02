|
|
Jean R. Barone
Marlton - Jean R. Barone passed away peacefully on July 30, 2019. Age 86. She was the wife of the late Leon J. Barone. Loving mother of Dennis Barone (Carol), Karen Reader (Thomas), and the late Judy Malie (Thomas). Proud grandmother of Casey, Molly, Lena, Scott, Thomas, Danny, and Jade. Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing on Monday August 5th from 10:00-11:00 AM at The Bradley Funeral Home, Rt. 73 & Evesham Rd., Marlton, NJ. Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 AM. Entombment will follow at New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Jean's name to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.
Published in Courier-Post from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019