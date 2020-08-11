Jean S. Dickinson
Cherry Hill, NJ - (nee Sharp) On August 9, 2020; Age 91; of Cherry Hill, NJ. Beloved wife of the late Samuel; devoted mother of Lynn Dickinson of Jenkintown, PA, Mark (Emily) Dickinson of Cherry Hill, NJ and the late Drew Dickinson; Loving grandmother of Andrew & Matthew (Amanda) Dickinson, Alex (Jen) Dickinson, Christian, the late Lindsay, & Victoria Iannarone and Samantha (Adam) Tucker; Proud Aunt of Jean Beans (Ronald) and the late Jesse Maass (Kass), and family.
Jean was a kind, loving, and remarkable woman. She was an honored graduate of Temple University and a devoted member of the United Methodist Church of Haddonfield. She was a longtime Cherry Hill resident and enjoyed her summers at Reed's Beach. She was a 60+ year member of O.E.S. and a daughter of the American Revolution.
All are invited to Jean's Graveside Service on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 at 2 PM at Locustwood Memorial Park, 1500 Marlton Pike, Cherry Hill, NJ. In keeping with COVID guidelines, all are required to wear masks and adhere to proper social distancing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to UMC of Haddonfield or to the Medical Residency Training Program at the Hospital of University of Pennsylvania. To donate, please visit http://givingpages.upenn.edu/rememberingJeanDickinson
or checks may be made payable to "Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania" and sent to Penn Medicine Development, 3535 Market Street, Suite 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104, Memo: Jean Dickinson (Iannarone) Memorial Fund.
