Jean Sise
Cherry Hill - Jean Sise (nee Orsini), longtime Cherry Hill resident passed away at her home Friday, May 10, 2019. She was 92. Born and raised in Camden, she had worked as a seamstress for many years.
Wife of the late Elvey Sise; sister of the late Lena Petracci, Lucille Balducci, Katherine Laphan, Mary Carlucci, Benito Orsini, Ida Petracci, Louise Canzanese; she is survived by her beloved daughter, Antoinette Broome; two loving grandchildren, Elvey Broome (Donna), Wilbert Broome Jr.; five cherished great-grandchildren, Nicole Carns (Jesse), Anthony Broome, Wilbert Kirk Broome III, Mark Houck, Sabrina Houck; and a caring sister, Josephine Kennealy.
As per her wishes, funeral service and interment will be private. For more information and condolences, please visit www.gaskillbrown.com
Published in Courier-Post on May 14, 2019