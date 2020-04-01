|
Jean T. Smith
Runnemede - Jean T. Smith (nee Hobbs), on March 28, 2020, of Runnemede; formerly of Mt. Ephraim and Gloucester. Age 92. Beloved wife of the late James J. "Smitty" Smith. Devoted mother of Walt J. Smith, Terri Brisbin (Chris), Christine Dannibale (Dino), and the late Mary Ann McSorley. Mother-in-law of Michael McSorley. Loving grandmom of 11, great grandmom of 9, and great great grandmom of 1. Dear sister of Charlie Hobbs. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceded in death by her parents, Mary and Albert Hobbs and 8 siblings. Jean was a former member of the Altar & Rosary Society at Sacred Heart Church in Mt. Ephraim and a member of the Gloucester City Seniors. A Memorial Service and burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jean's memory to Lighthouse Hospice, 200 Lake Drive East, Suite 205, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 or Crescent Hospice, 1318 3rd Avenue, Conway, SC 29526. Family and friends may share memories by visiting www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2020