Jean Town
Lindenwold - Jean Town on April 17 of Lindenwold, Age 93. Survived by her beloved children Carol Saler (Toby) of Lindenwold, Gloria Michaels (Jim) of BuBois PA, predeceased by The Late Rebecca Janney (Frank), and The Late Thomas Kretzmer. Also survived by 11 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. Jean loved being surrounded by children, gardening, dancing and singing, working with the less-fortunate elderly, and above all; praising god. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to the family. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Tuesday April 23 from 9AM-11AM at Danks-Hinski Funeral Home at 125 N. White Horse Pike, Lindenwold NJ 08021. An 11AM Service, will also be held at the Funeral Home. Interment to immediately follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery at 300 W. White Horse Pike, Berlin NJ 08009. Condolences may be posted at www.dankshinski funeralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 22, 2019