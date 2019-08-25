Services
Healey Funeral Home - Haddon Heights
9 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
(856) 547-1675
Viewing
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
Jean V. (Kozarski) Myers Obituary
Jean V. Myers (Kozarski)

Haddon Heights - On August 23rd, Jean V. Myers (Kozarski), age 89 formerly of Haddon Heights. Born and raised in Camden, Jean attended Camden High School. She retired in 1993 from Keystone Insurance Company and continued to work for the Haddon Heights Board of Elections at the polls well into her 70's. Jean made the best Jewish Apple Cake her family ever tasted. Her family wishes to thank the Holy Redeemer family for their excellent care.

Jean was the daughter of the late, Mary and Charles Corey. She was the beloved wife of the late, Jeffrey Myers and Leon Kozarski. She is beloved mother of Linda (Frank) Durnan, Leon (Jeannette) Kozarski, Jr., the late, Leonard (Deborah) Kozarski, Barbara (Michael) Handy and Thomas (Pauline) Kozarski. She is the loving grandmother of Michelle, Frank Jr., Ryan Durnan, Craig Kozarski, Leonard Kozarski Jr., Dawn Scheele, Rebecca Barnes, Katie and Corey Kozarski as well as 18 great grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing on Tuesday morning from 9:00 - 11:00 AM at Healey Funeral Home, 9 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights. Service will be held at 11:00 AM. Interment Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 25, 2019
