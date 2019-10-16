|
Jean Verrecchio
Cherry Hill - (nee Speno) On October 15, 2019, age 90. Beloved wife of the late Dominick "Banjo" Verrecchio. Loving mother of Barbara (Vincent) Pinto, Joyce (Alfred) Sebazco, Stephen (Natale) Verrecchio, Dominick (Denise) Verrecchio and the late Philip (the late Mary) Verrecchio. Dear grandmother of 14 and great-grandmother of 7. Dear sister of Michael Speno.
Relatives and friends of the family will meet for her viewing and funeral on Monday morning from 10:00am to 11:00am at Holy Eucharist R.C. Church, 344 Kresson Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ. Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00am Monday. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill. Arr. by BOCCO of Cherry Hill. For expanded obituary and to offer condolences, please visit www.BoccoFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019