Viewing
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
The Catholic Church of St. Mary
2001 Springdale Rd.
Cherry Hill, NJ
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
The Catholic Church of St. Mary
2001 Springdale Rd.
Cherry Hill, NJ
Jean Vogt Obituary
Jean Vogt

Marlton - (nee Martella) On June 25, 2019, age 81. Beloved wife of John A. Vogt. Dear mother of Jennifer Laird (Bill), Joseph Vogt (Traci), John Vogt, Jr. (Feng), and Nicholas Vogt (Christine). Loving grandmother of 11. Jean was predeceased by her parents Nicholas and Grace (nee Maroccia) Martella. Jean was a graduate of Camden Catholic High School class of 1956.

Relatives and friends of the family will meet for her viewing on Saturday morning from 9:30AM to 11:00AM at The Catholic Church of St. Mary, 2001 Springdale Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ 08003. Funeral Mass 11:00AM Saturday. Entombment Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum, Cherry Hill. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to (). Arr. by BOCCO of Cherry Hill. To offer condolences, please visit www.BoccoFuneralHome.com
Published in Courier-Post from June 27 to June 28, 2019
