Services
Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
856-429-8545
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
236 E. Main Street
Maple Shade, NJ
View Map
Jeanette A. Tana Obituary
Jeanette A. Tana

Maple Shade - Jeanette A. Tana of Maple Shade, NJ, died December 15, 2019. She was 87. Beloved wife of the late Michael Tana, Sr. Loving aunt of Thomas Sturtevant, Steven Saiia and Lauren Sturtevant. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Viewing Friday evening 7 to 9pm and Saturday morning 9 to 10am at The Schetter Funeral Home, 304 W. Marlton Pike, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday 11am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 236 E. Main Street, Maple Shade, NJ 08052. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
