Jeanette A. Tana
Maple Shade - Jeanette A. Tana of Maple Shade, NJ, died December 15, 2019. She was 87. Beloved wife of the late Michael Tana, Sr. Loving aunt of Thomas Sturtevant, Steven Saiia and Lauren Sturtevant. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Viewing Friday evening 7 to 9pm and Saturday morning 9 to 10am at The Schetter Funeral Home, 304 W. Marlton Pike, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday 11am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 236 E. Main Street, Maple Shade, NJ 08052. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019