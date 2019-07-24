|
Jeanette Dunn
Cherry Hill - Jeanette Dunn (nee Zaffarano), of Cherry Hill, NJ, passed away July 22, 2019, age 81. Beloved wife of the late Edward C. Dunn. Loving mother of Edward D. Dunn, Madelyn A. Cifelli (Sandro), and Christine Dunn. Dear sister of Mary Kattato, Joseph Zaffarano, and the late Rachel Schuchman. Caring grandmother of Wheaton Cifelli (Jennifer), Dr. Stacey Wahl (David), and Ian Dunn and great grandmother of Jack Patrick, Molly Odessa, Olivia Stacey, Benjamin Dawkins, and Amelia Jeanette.
Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation on Saturday, July 27 from 11:30am to 12:30pm at Bradley Funeral Home, Evesham Road and Route 73 S., Marlton, NJ. The funeral service will be held at 12:30pm at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Jeanette's name to the Cherry Hill Food Pantry at P.O. Box 2636, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 or to cherryhillfoodpantry.org.
Published in Courier-Post on July 24, 2019