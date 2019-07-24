Services
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
(856) 983-1005
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
12:30 PM
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanette Dunn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanette Dunn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanette Dunn Obituary
Jeanette Dunn

Cherry Hill - Jeanette Dunn (nee Zaffarano), of Cherry Hill, NJ, passed away July 22, 2019, age 81. Beloved wife of the late Edward C. Dunn. Loving mother of Edward D. Dunn, Madelyn A. Cifelli (Sandro), and Christine Dunn. Dear sister of Mary Kattato, Joseph Zaffarano, and the late Rachel Schuchman. Caring grandmother of Wheaton Cifelli (Jennifer), Dr. Stacey Wahl (David), and Ian Dunn and great grandmother of Jack Patrick, Molly Odessa, Olivia Stacey, Benjamin Dawkins, and Amelia Jeanette.

Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation on Saturday, July 27 from 11:30am to 12:30pm at Bradley Funeral Home, Evesham Road and Route 73 S., Marlton, NJ. The funeral service will be held at 12:30pm at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Jeanette's name to the Cherry Hill Food Pantry at P.O. Box 2636, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 or to cherryhillfoodpantry.org.
Published in Courier-Post on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now