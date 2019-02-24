|
|
Jeanette F. Licorish, RN
Cherry Hill - Jeanette "Jean" Licorish (nee Feltman), formerly of Cherry Hill, NJ, passed away on February 22, 2019 at the Samaritan Center at Voorhees; she was aged 89.
A lifetime Camden County resident, Jean was born in Collingswood to Maurice and Jeanette Feltman on January 22, 1930. Jean attended Camden Catholic High School, graduating in 1947. She went on to earn a nursing degree at the Cooper Hospital School of Nursing, becoming a registered nurse (RN) in 1950. Jean worked at Kennedy Hospital in Stratford for over 35 years. Her career at Kennedy included assignments as Director of Nursing and as Corporate Risk Manager, prior to her retirement. Jean was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling and spending time with her many family members and friends.
The oldest of ten children, Jean is survived by three of her siblings - Florence Enderle, William Feltman and Arthur Feltman. She is also survived by sons, Donald (Nancy Mansfield) Licorish, Jr. and Thomas (Nancy) Licorish; daughters, Barbara (John) Brodsky, Dr. Karen (Tim) Keane, DO and Annette (Pete) Jensen, RN; nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Donald C. Licorish, Sr. and daughter, Rosemary McGill.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 10:30 to 11:30 AM at Holy Eucharist Catholic Church, 344 Kresson Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 AM. Interment private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Jean to: Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Washington Township Senior Living and Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice for their compassionate care of Jean in her final days.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 24, 2019