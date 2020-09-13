Jeanette Gudjohnsen
Voorhees - Jeanette Gudjohnsen of Voorhees NJ died on Tuesday August 25, 2020, at the age of 90. Born March 18, 1930 in South Philadelphia PA, she is survived by her children Einar P. Gudjohnsen (Jane), Maria K. Miller (Gene) and David S. Gudjohnsen; 5 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren.
Jeanette graduated from South Philadelphia High School for Girls in 1947. After graduation she worked as a secretary for a local insurance company. She married Adalsteinn Gudjohnsen of Reykjavik, Iceland (graduate of U Penn) in 1953. They moved to Palo Alto, California and from there to Reykjavik, Iceland and lived in Iceland until 1973 where they raised their family. Jeanette returned to the United States with her two younger children and began working at Lower Camden County School District and worked as a school secretary for 20 years until she retired in 1993.
Jeanette was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She always put her family first. She loved to spend time with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking, baking and reading. She was an active member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church in Sicklerville, NJ and later a member of St. Mary's Church in Williamstown, NJ.
A private family service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday September 20, at Ora L Wooster Funeral Home, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021.