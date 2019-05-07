|
Jeanette M Inverso
Of Voorhees, NJ - Passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the age of 63. Jeanette is survived by her loving husband Robert of 38 wonderful years and is the devoted mother of Nicole and Christopher. She was the daughter of the late Morton and Rose Kremstein, sister of Marian (Edward Waligore), and David (Linda). Jeanette enjoyed cooking, baking, and entertaining family and friends. She had an ability to connect with people with her warm, outgoing personality. She liked flowers, gardening, and was an avid animal lover. Friends and relatives are invited to Jeanette's visitation on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 10-11:30 a.m. at St. Andrew the Apostle Church, 27 Kresson Gibbsboro Road, Gibbsboro, New Jersey 08026. Mass will follow at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Animal Welfare Association, 509 Centennial Blvd., Voorhees, NJ 08043.
Published in Courier-Post on May 7, 2019