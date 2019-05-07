Services
DOUGHERTY FUNERAL HOME
2200 Trenton Rd
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
For more information about
Jeanne Bahm
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Thursday, May 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DOUGHERTY FUNERAL HOME
2200 Trenton Rd
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, May 10, 2019
8:30 AM
DOUGHERTY FUNERAL HOME
2200 Trenton Rd
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Queen of the Universe Church
Levittown, NJ
View Map
Committal
Following Services
Resurrection Cemetery
Bensalem, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanne Bahm
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanne Bahm


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jeanne Bahm Obituary
Jeanne Bahm

Gibbsboro - Jeanne Bahm passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Virtua Hospital in Marlton, NJ at the age of 86.

Born in Tenafly, NJ, Jeanne was raised in the Germantown section of Philadelphia. She was a graduate of Mount Saint Joseph Academy.

Jeanne met her husband in NYC before moving to Levittown in 1957. In 1980 she moved to Virginia and has resided in Gibbsboro, NJ since 1997.

She was a nurse recruiter for 12 years at the George Washington University in Washington, D.C., until her retirement in 1993.

A former member of Queen of the Universe Parish, Levittown, Jeanne was very active there with the Regina Guild.

Most important to her always was the love of her family and friends.

Beloved wife of 65 years to Carl, Jeanne is the loving mother of Bill, John (Beth), Jim (Jenn) and Karen Barrett (Tony Prestianne).

She is the devoted grandmother of Nickolas Bahm, Caitlin Gardiner (Nick), Kyle Bahm (Doreen), Daniel, Paul and Sean Barrett; and proud great grandmother of Shiloh, Avigayil and Reagan. Jeanne will also be sadly missed by several nieces, nephews, and cousins, Mary Ellen Servitto and Beth Gallagher.

Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday, May 9, 2019, from 6:00 until 8:00 pm and on Friday, May 10, 2019, from 8:30 until 9:30 am at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown. Her funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday, 10:00 am at Queen of the Universe Church, Levittown followed by the Rite of Committal in Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem.

Memorial contributions may be made in Jeanne's name to the Multiple Sclerosis National Society, 30 South 17th Street, Suite 800, Philadelphia, PA 19103.
Published in Courier-Post on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now