Jeanne Bahm
Gibbsboro - Jeanne Bahm passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Virtua Hospital in Marlton, NJ at the age of 86.
Born in Tenafly, NJ, Jeanne was raised in the Germantown section of Philadelphia. She was a graduate of Mount Saint Joseph Academy.
Jeanne met her husband in NYC before moving to Levittown in 1957. In 1980 she moved to Virginia and has resided in Gibbsboro, NJ since 1997.
She was a nurse recruiter for 12 years at the George Washington University in Washington, D.C., until her retirement in 1993.
A former member of Queen of the Universe Parish, Levittown, Jeanne was very active there with the Regina Guild.
Most important to her always was the love of her family and friends.
Beloved wife of 65 years to Carl, Jeanne is the loving mother of Bill, John (Beth), Jim (Jenn) and Karen Barrett (Tony Prestianne).
She is the devoted grandmother of Nickolas Bahm, Caitlin Gardiner (Nick), Kyle Bahm (Doreen), Daniel, Paul and Sean Barrett; and proud great grandmother of Shiloh, Avigayil and Reagan. Jeanne will also be sadly missed by several nieces, nephews, and cousins, Mary Ellen Servitto and Beth Gallagher.
Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday, May 9, 2019, from 6:00 until 8:00 pm and on Friday, May 10, 2019, from 8:30 until 9:30 am at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown. Her funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday, 10:00 am at Queen of the Universe Church, Levittown followed by the Rite of Committal in Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem.
Memorial contributions may be made in Jeanne's name to the Multiple Sclerosis National Society, 30 South 17th Street, Suite 800, Philadelphia, PA 19103.
Published in Courier-Post on May 7, 2019