Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
856-429-8545
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joan of Arc
100 Willow Bend Road
Marlton, NJ
Marlton - Jeanne E. Robinson of Marlton, NJ, died April 28, 2019. Age 90. Beloved wife of the late Hugh F. Robinson. Loving mother of Kathleen Connolly (John) of Manchester, MA; Hugh C. Robinson (Amy) of Laguna Vista, TX; James C. Robinson (Donna) of Lutz, FL; Thomas E. Robinson (Elizabeth) of Egg Harbor Twp, NJ and John J. Robinson of Philadelphia, PA. Devoted grandmother of Caitlin, Lauren, Thomas, Jr., Carly, Colin and Haley. Devoted great grandmother of Charles Eppes IV, Blair Canny and Avery Eppes. Dear sister of Nancy Dempsey and the late Charles O'Neil. Sister in law of Jean O'Neil. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends will gather for a Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday May 15, 2019 at 11am in St. Joan of Arc Church, 100 Willow Bend Road, Marlton, NJ 08053. In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory may be made to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053. Please visit schetterfh.com.
Published in Courier-Post on May 10, 2019
