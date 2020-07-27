Jeanne Marie O'Neil
Haddonfield - (nee Tarrant) Age 95, recently of Cadbury, Cherry Hill, died of natural causes on July 24 surrounded by family.
Jeanne was the beloved wife of the late Raymond O'Neil (67 years). She is survived by seven children: Kathleen Chesbro, Patricia Bonetti (Clark), Margaret O'Neil, Tim O'Neil (Dawn), Michael O'Neil (Kim), William O'Neil (Terry), and Mary Brittingham, sixteen grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Also, she is survived by her brothers, Richard and Robert Tarrant and sisters Carol Kennedy and Mary Garrity.
Jeanne was born in Jersey City, NJ and attended St. Vincent Academy in Newark. She and Ray met on a blind date and were married in 1947. In 1956 they settled in Haddonfield where they raised their children in a large, busy, loving home. They were active members of Christ the King Church--one of the families that faithfully filled a whole pew every Sunday.
Jeanne was a devoted mother who always made sure the lunches were packed and the uniforms were ironed. She and Ray created loving memories and traditions for their children and grandchildren. In her free time, she became an avid tennis player and member of the Haddon Field Club. Later in life she found a new passion when she began taking art lessons.
The family is grateful for the loving care Jeanne received from Cadbury staff and hospice caregivers.
The funeral and interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial gift in memory of Jeanne O'Neil may be sent to The New Jersey State Library Talking Book & Braille Center:
NJSL/TBBC, 2300 Stuyvesant Ave., Trenton, NJ 08618. njstatelib.org/talking-book-braille-center
Kain-Murphy Funeral Services (856) 429-1945 www.KainMurphy.com