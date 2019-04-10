|
Jeanne T. Heuser-Fink
Collingswood - Jeanne T. Heuser-Fink (nee Mikles), on March 14, 2019, of Collingswood; formerly of Deptford. Age 94. Beloved wife of the late Raymond Fink and the late Frederick J. Heuser, Sr. Devoted mother of Frederick J. Heuser, Jr. (Lorraine) and Karen M. Regan (Terrence). Loving grandmom of Terrence Christopher Regan (Emmanuel), Martha Emily Heuser, and Frederick J. Heuser III (Jina) and great grandmom of Joseph & Jenna. Dear sister of the late Edward Mikles. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. There will be a visitation from 9:45am to 10:45am Saturday, April 13, 2019, at St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, St. John's Church, 809 Park Avenue, Collingswood. Memorial Mass 11am at the Church. Inurnment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to United Methodist Communities, 460 Haddon Avenue, Collingswood, NJ 08108 or to Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053. Jeanne's family asks that you bring a non-perishable item to be sent to a food bank. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 10, 2019